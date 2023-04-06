Rupert Murdoch's Ex-Fiancée Ann Lesley Smith's History Of Alleged Assault Exposed After Billionaire Calls Off Engagement

The ex-fiancée of Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch had a history of assault years before meeting the billionaire media mogul, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising revelation to come shortly after Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith called off their engagement this week, a new report published by the New York Times found that the 66-year-old former dental hygienist allegedly attacked another woman in San Francisco in 1988.