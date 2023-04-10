Fox News Execs Allegedly Ignored Brett Baier's Attempts To Air Segment Debunking Trump's 2020 Election Fraud Claims: Report

Fox News star Bret Baier allegedly tried to air a segment debunking 2020 election fraud claims but was repeatedly ignored by network executives, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come as Fox News prepares to battle a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed against the network by Dominion Voting Systems, a new report published this week by NPR indicates Baier attempted to push back against the election fraud claims that ultimately led to the devastating lawsuit.