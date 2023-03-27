Fox News Star Brian Kilmeade Dubs Trump 'Insane' For Defending January 6 Rioters During Texas Rally: 'That Was Absolutely Awful'
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade called Donald Trump “insane” after the former president defended the January 6 rioters during his campaign rally in Texas over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kilmeade’s surprising comments came on Monday during the conservative news network’s popular morning program Fox & Friends, and he referenced a series of remarks the embattled ex-president made during his rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday.
But Kilmeade not only dubbed Trump “insane” and “absolutely awful” for defending the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, but the Fox News star also admonished the former president for constantly “complaining” instead of touting his accomplishments as the 45th president.
“I think for President Trump to spend 80% of his time complaining about court cases instead of just looking at his own record and what he would have done,” Kilmeade said Monday morning during Fox & Friends.
“Instead, the United States former president opened up with January Six video…which is insane!” he continued. “He should be running from that, period.”
“I don’t care about his point of view, that is not a good thing for him. I thought that was absolutely awful,” Kilmeade added. “Even though he is winning in the polls, that will not help.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kilmeade was referencing a series of remarks Trump made in Waco on Saturday, as well as the former president’s recent preoccupation with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into alleged hush money payments Trump made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
"I am your warrior, I am your justice,” Trump said during his nearly 90-minute speech in Texas over the weekend. “For those who have been wronged and betrayed … I am your retribution."
“This is really prosecutorial misconduct,” Trump continued regarding the ongoing hush money probe against him. “The innocence of people makes no difference whatsoever to these radical left maniacs.”
“It is worse actually in my opinion — hard to believe anything can be worse than this — worse than ballot stuffing,” he said.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump’s rally in Waco on Saturday came as the Manhattan grand jury prepares to announce possible criminal charges against the embattled ex-president in connection to the alleged $130,000 he paid to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Although the grand jury did not meet on Wednesday or Thursday last week, they are expected to reconvene on Monday afternoon to weigh a possible indictment against Trump.