Rupert Murdoch Dumped Wife Jerry Hall By Email 'Out Of The Blue': 'Jerry, Sadly I've Decided To Call An End To Our Marriage…I Have Much To Do’
Rupert Murdoch reportedly dumped his fourth wife, Jerry Hall, “out of the blue” and by email last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising revelation comes just days after the 92-year-old conservative media mogul called off his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith – who would have been Murdoch’s fifth wife – after only two weeks.
According to Vanity Fair, which published a damning exposé on Murdoch on Wednesday, Murdoch’s email to Hall came in June 2022 as the then-65-year-old model and actress was waiting for her then-husband at their Oxfordshire, England estate.
“Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Murdoch wrote, according to screenshots of the exchange viewed by Vanity Fair reporter Gabriel Sherman.
“We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do,” the billionaire business magnate continued. “My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.”
Two months later, in August 2022, Hall and Murdoch were legally divorced.
Hall received $305 million in the divorce as well as the couple’s Oxfordshire home. As part of the divorce settlement, Hall reportedly agreed not to “give story ideas” from her time with Murdoch to the writers of the popular HBO show Succession.
“She was devastated, mad, and humiliated,” Tom Cashin, one of Hall’s closest friends, told Sherman.
Although Hall was “blindsided” by the sudden split, a potential answer for the couple’s divorce came in January 2023 when photos of Murdoch and Smith sunbathing during a vacation together in Barbados surfaced online.
On March 17, while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, Murdoch proposed to Smith – although the couple’s engagement only lasted two weeks before the Fox News owner called the engagement off.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Murdoch allegedly called off his engagement to Smith after the 66-year-old former dental hygienist referred to Fox News star Tucker Carlson as “a messenger from God.”
“She said Tucker Carlson is a messenger from God, and he said nope,” a source familiar with the couple’s called-off engagement told Vanity Fair.