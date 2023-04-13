Real Reason Behind Split Revealed: Murdoch Abruptly Called Off Engagement After Two Weeks Because Bride-To-Be Called Tucker Carlson ‘Messenger From God’
Rupert Murdoch ended his two-week engagement to Ann Lesley Smith after she told him Tucker Carlson was a “messenger from god,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, earlier this month, the 91-year-old media mogul called off his relationship with the 66-year-old former dental hygienist.
Rupert and Ann had a close relationship before things turned romantic. The two started dating months after the Fox News executive chairman finalized his divorce from model Jerry Hall.
Vanity Fair published a bombshell report on Rupert and his family which revealed details of his abrupt split from Ann.
A source told the outlet that Ann was around Rupert when he was still married to Jerry. Mick Jagger’s ex reportedly encountered Ann who was working as a ranch manager.
Jerry allegedly heard Ann fawn over Rupert and Fox News, including talk that the network was saving democracy.
In March, Rupert announced his engagement to Ann with plans to marry this summer. The mogul proposed with an 11-carat diamond engagement ring worth an estimated $2.5 million.
He told the New York Post, "I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love — but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I'm happy."
Ann told the outlet she speaks “Rupert’s language.” She said they had a close bond due to them sharing “the same beliefs.”
A source told Vanity Fair that Rupert decided to end things due to her “outspoken evangelical views.”
“She said Tucker Carlson is a messenger from God, and he said nope,” the source told the outlet.
Insiders also provided juicy details of how Rupert broke up with Jerry. As the model was waiting for Rupert to arrive at their home, he sent a text that read, “Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage.”
Rupert told his wife that his lawyer would be in touch shortly. As part of her divorce settlement, she agreed not to provide the writers of HBO’s show Succession with material for storylines.