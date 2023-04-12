Rupert Murdoch, 92, To Testify In Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 Billion Defamation Trial Against Fox News As Early As Monday
Rupert Murdoch will be called to the witness stand in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation trial next week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 92-year-old Fox Corp. Chairman is set to be called to testify in the highly-publicized case as early as Monday.
The newly engaged Murdoch is likely to be the second witness called to the stand, according to sources familiar with the matter. If he doesn't appear in court on Monday, he'll allegedly be due to address the judge and jury on Tuesday.
The insider — who asked to be anonymous — revealed the news to Bloomberg on Wednesday, hours before jury selection is set to take place in Delaware on Thursday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Dominion is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion after the network aired false claims the company rigged the 2020 presidential election against then-President Donald Trump using its voting machines. Accusations that Dominion claims allegedly defamed the company.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The news of Murdoch testifying comes one week after it was reported that Fox New's parent company — Fox Corp. — excluded him from the witness list filed with the court.
A spokesperson for Fox News claimed Dominion was using Murdoch's name to “distract” the public from the voting machine company’s “many shortcomings" in the ongoing case — however, the judge didn't see it that way.
- Legal Smackdown: Furious Judge Sanctions Fox News For Withholding Evidence Just Days Before Dominion's $1.6 Billion Defamation Trial
- Rupert Murdoch's Ex-Fiancée Ann Lesley Smith's History Of Alleged Assaults Exposed After Billionaire Calls Off Engagement
- Fox News Fighting To Prevent Rupert Murdoch From Testifying At $1.6 Billion Dominion Trial
“Mr. Murdoch has claimed that he’s traveling, and an inconvenience,” Judge Davis said in response. “But I also have people telling me that he’s hardly infirm and is able to travel around.”
He then brought up Murdoch's recent engagement as the reason behind why the Fox Corp. Chairman will take the witness stand.
“I think he recently got engaged on St. Patrick’s Day, and he said he looks forward to traveling between his various residences in Montana, New York, and London,” the judge stated. “That doesn’t sound like someone who can’t travel from New York to Wilmington.”
RadarOnline.com told you first — Murdoch popped the question to Ann Lesley Smith, 66, in March, just months after they began dating and on the heels of his divorce from his fourth wife, Jerry Hall.
Opening statements in the trial will begin on April 17 — and it's speculated several of Fox's high-profile talent will testify like Murdoch.