Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch, 91, Ready To Pop The Question To New Girlfriend Ann-Lesley Smith: California Widow Will Become Media Mogul’s FIFTH Wife, Friends Convinced

rupert murdochpp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 27 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Media baron Rupert Murdoch is already moving his new girlfriend Ann-Lesley Smith into a new $30 million, 6,500 square foot apartment — paving the way for the California widow to become his fifth wife.

RadarOnline.com confirmed Murdoch, 91, has scooped up the seven bedroom, full-floor mansion formerly owned by acclaimed opera singer Alice Tully.

Article continues below advertisement
rupert murdoch jerry hall
Source: mega

The sudden move just three months after the pair met has led many in the mogul’s inner circle to predict he is preparing to ask Smith, 66, to marry him!

“Expect an announcement soon,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

Smith is a one-time police chaplain and widow of country music star Chester Smith. The singer tragically passed away in a Palo Alto, Calif., medical center in 2008 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 78.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Murdoch, the ink is barely dry on his divorce from former model Jerry Hall, who he married in 2016 after a similarly rapid romance, only dating for around four months before getting engaged. The pair finalized their divorce in August last year.

Hall, the former long-term partner of Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger, was said to have clashed with Murdoch’s four eldest children— Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan, and James.

rupert murdoch jerry hall
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Rupert Murdoch
Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com previously learned some of the negative feelings from Murdoch's family stemmed from their belief that "Jerry was keeping them from him [Rupert]," according to a source.

The source also noted that Jerry "does blame the children for souring the marriage. They had a lot to say about it and a role in his personal life."

However, Smith hasn’t had such issues, added the insider, who claimed she launched a “full-on charm offensive” to win them over.

“Everyone around him is very taken with her,” said the source.

Source: radar
Article continues below advertisement

The lovebirds' romance emerged in January when Smith was photographed sunbathing alongside Murdoch in Barbados. They are believed to have met in November.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.