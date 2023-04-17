Ex-Prez Donald Trump Unleashes On Fox News In 2 AM Rant, Demands Network ‘FINALLY ADMIT’ 2020 Election Was Stolen
Donald Trump attacked Fox News in a fiery early morning rant demanding they “FINALLY ADMIT” the false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The rant came after news broke that the network’s trial with Dominion Voting Systems was delayed. Sources claim the two are actively attempting to settle the case.
The ex-prez appeared rattled writing, “IF FOX WOULD FINALLY ADMIT THAT THERE WAS LARGE SCALE CHEATING & IRREGULARITIES IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, WHICH WOULD BE A GOOD THING FOR THEM, & FOR AMERICA, THE CASE AGAINST THEM, WHICH SHOULD NOT HAVE EXISTED AT ALL, WOULD BE GREATLY WEAKENED.”
He continued, “BACK UP THOSE PATRIOTS AT FOX INSTEAD OF THROWING THEM UNDER THE BUS – & THEY ARE RIGHT! THERE IS SOOO MUCH PROOF, LIKE MASS BALLOT STUFFING CAUGHT ON GOVERNMENT CAMERAS, FBI COLLUDING WITH TWITTER & FACEBOOK, STATE LEGISLATURES NOT USED, etc."
Trump’s claims of a stolen election have been proven false in the past. Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News centers around the network pushing Trump’s theory.
"The evidence will show that Dominion was a valuable, rapidly growing business that was executing on its plan to expand prior to the time that Fox began endorsing baseless lies about Dominion voting machines," said a Dominion spokesperson in a statement. "Following Fox's defamatory statements, Dominion's business suffered enormously, and its claim for compensatory damages is based on industry-standard valuation metrics and conservative methodologies. We look forward to proving this aspect of our case at trial."
Previously, a spokesperson for Fox News said about the lawsuit, "While Dominion has pushed irrelevant and misleading information to generate headlines, Fox News remains steadfast in protecting the rights of a free press," Fox said in a statement.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox, was set to testify this week. The judge presiding over the case said the trial will begin tomorrow. It may not be necessary if the parties are able to hash out a last-minute settlement.