Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Ex-Prez Donald Trump Unleashes On ‘Racist’ Attorney General Letitia James Hours Before He’s Set To Be Deposed Over Alleged Fraud

Embedded Image
By:

Apr. 13 2023, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ex-Prez Donald Trump attacked New York Attorney General Letitia James on social media hours before his scheduled deposition in the lawsuit accusing him of business fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, Trump took to Truth Social to trash James as he prepared to make his way downtown. The twice-impeached former president will be deposed as part of the case brought by James against Trump, his children Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric along with the Trump Organization.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

James accused the defendants of inflating Trump’s net worth to secure favorable loans. The lawsuit lists more than 200 instances of alleged fraud.

Trump was previously deposed in the case but pleaded the fifth more than 400 times during questioning. Sources claim he will not invoke the fifth during this deposition.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

On Truth Social, Trump told his supporters, “I will be heading downtown to meet with a Racist who leaked that I would be there at 9:30 A.M. The leak makes it much more difficult for the Police and Secret Service to do their job.”

He added, ”This civil case is ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me. If I had a fair judge, this case would have never happened. MAGA!”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump lashes out president joe biden ny ag letitia james speech jpg

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Later today, Trump will be questioned under oath about his business dealings and his net worth. The lawsuit seeks $250 million in damages from the Trump family.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Trump was hit with a 34-count criminal indictment over his alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

donald trump lashes out president joe biden ny ag letitia james speech jpg
Source: MEGA

The case was brought by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg who has been criticized by Trump and his family on social media. The ex-prez accused the judge presiding over his case of having ties to Biden. He claimed the judge’s daughter had worked for a company that helped on the Biden/Harris campaign.

To add to the drama, earlier this week, Trump filed a bombshell $500 million lawsuit against his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for an alleged breach of an attorney-client relationship.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.