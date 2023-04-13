Ex-Prez Donald Trump Unleashes On ‘Racist’ Attorney General Letitia James Hours Before He’s Set To Be Deposed Over Alleged Fraud
Ex-Prez Donald Trump attacked New York Attorney General Letitia James on social media hours before his scheduled deposition in the lawsuit accusing him of business fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, Trump took to Truth Social to trash James as he prepared to make his way downtown. The twice-impeached former president will be deposed as part of the case brought by James against Trump, his children Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric along with the Trump Organization.
James accused the defendants of inflating Trump’s net worth to secure favorable loans. The lawsuit lists more than 200 instances of alleged fraud.
Trump was previously deposed in the case but pleaded the fifth more than 400 times during questioning. Sources claim he will not invoke the fifth during this deposition.
On Truth Social, Trump told his supporters, “I will be heading downtown to meet with a Racist who leaked that I would be there at 9:30 A.M. The leak makes it much more difficult for the Police and Secret Service to do their job.”
He added, ”This civil case is ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me. If I had a fair judge, this case would have never happened. MAGA!”
Later today, Trump will be questioned under oath about his business dealings and his net worth. The lawsuit seeks $250 million in damages from the Trump family.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Trump was hit with a 34-count criminal indictment over his alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The case was brought by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg who has been criticized by Trump and his family on social media. The ex-prez accused the judge presiding over his case of having ties to Biden. He claimed the judge’s daughter had worked for a company that helped on the Biden/Harris campaign.
To add to the drama, earlier this week, Trump filed a bombshell $500 million lawsuit against his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for an alleged breach of an attorney-client relationship.