Ex-Prez Donald Trump Unleashes On ‘Racist’ Attorney General Letitia James Hours Before He’s Set To Be Deposed Over Alleged Fraud

Ex-Prez Donald Trump attacked New York Attorney General Letitia James on social media hours before his scheduled deposition in the lawsuit accusing him of business fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, Trump took to Truth Social to trash James as he prepared to make his way downtown. The twice-impeached former president will be deposed as part of the case brought by James against Trump, his children Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric along with the Trump Organization.