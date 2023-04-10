Your tip
Donald Trump Returns To New York City This Week For AG Letitia James' Fraud Case: Source

Apr. 10 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Ex-president Donald Trump will head back to New York City this week for matters related to NY Attorney General Letitia James' probe into the Trump Organization's business practices, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The trip will mark the first time the embattled former president has returned to the Big Apple since his arraignment in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's hush-money probe.

According to law enforcement sources close to James' case, Trump is expected to make another trip on his Trump Force One private plane from Mar-a-Lago to NYC on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Trump will be questioned by state prosecutors for the second time in James' Trump Organization fraud probe — and he is expected to plead the fifth once again.

James' case names Trump, three of his adult children, and business associates. The NY AG accused the Trump Organization members of inflating assets to obtain better deals on loans and insurance.

His upcoming visit is also expected to cause more headaches for New York considering the media circus surrounding his cases. The ex-president already used his legal woes to his advantage by fundraising off of his arrest.

Media outside Manhattan criminal court for Trump's arraignment.

While Trump's historic arraignment in the separate criminal case required weeks of security preparations, the former Manhattan resident left the city immediately after he was released from custody.

Adding to the anticipated drama with Trump's return was his own speech after his arraignment for the Stormy Daniels' hush-money probe, in which he directly called out James among countless others who he felt wronged him.

Since James filed the $250 million civil case against the Trump Organization in 2022 — which accused the Trump family of "staggering fraud" — the former commander-in-chief has blasted the AG several times.

The ex-president claimed the Democrat AG was orchestrating a political "witch hunt" against him. James accused Trump and members of his company of trying to stonewall her investigation.

