Eric Trump Claims 2020 Presidential Election Proves The Democrats Will 'Lie, Cheat & Steal' To Win: 'We're Gonna Fight It'
Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, claimed that the 2020 presidential election proved the Democrats will do “anything” – including “lie, cheat, and steal” – to win and maintain power, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking series of remarks shared by Eric just one day after his father was arrested and charged with 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records connected to the 2016 presidential election, the 39-year-old former first son appeared on Newsmax to attack the Democrats.
According to Eric, the charges brought against his father this week by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg were only made to jeopardize the embattled ex-president’s chances of retaking the White House in 2024.
Eric also claimed the criminal charges against Donald “don’t make any sense” – particularly when “people are getting murdered in the street, when people are getting shot on Fifth Avenue.”
“It makes no sense at all,” Eric said on Newsmax on Wednesday night. “Alvin Bragg should be ashamed of himself. Letitia James should be ashamed of [herself], and all of these people.”
“We have to stop the games. We have to stop the nonsense,” Eric continued. “We have to let the democratic process prevail.”
“But unfortunately, the Democrats don’t care,” the former first son added. “They will lie, cheat, and steal to win. We saw it in 2020. We’re seeing it right now.”
“They will do anything that they can to take out a political rival of theirs. And we’re gonna fight it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Trump is accused of paying two women at least $150,000 in hush money in 2016 to keep quiet about alleged affairs they had with the businessman-turned-GOP politician.
According to DA Bragg, Trump specifically paid the two women off because he was worried their affair allegations would damage his chances of beating then-candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.
Meanwhile, Eric’s father is also accused of interfering in the 2020 presidential election after the race was called in favor of then-candidate Joe Biden.
Trump is currently under investigation for allegedly pressuring certain states, such as Georgia, to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
The embattled ex-president is also under investigation for allegedly inciting the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election for Biden.