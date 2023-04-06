Eric Trump Claims 2020 Presidential Election Proves The Democrats Will 'Lie, Cheat & Steal' To Win: 'We're Gonna Fight It'

Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, claimed that the 2020 presidential election proved the Democrats will do “anything” – including “lie, cheat, and steal” – to win and maintain power, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking series of remarks shared by Eric just one day after his father was arrested and charged with 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records connected to the 2016 presidential election, the 39-year-old former first son appeared on Newsmax to attack the Democrats.