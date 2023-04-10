Melania Trump Comes Out Of Hiding For First Time Since Husband Donald's Arrest, Looks Stoic While Celebrating Easter At Mar-a-Lago
Former First Lady Melania Trump came out of hiding for the first time since her husband, former President Donald Trump, was arrested in Manhattan last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Melania was spotted for the first time in ten days on Sunday as she and her embattled ex-president husband attended an Easter brunch at Mar-a-Lago.
According to those who also attended the brunch at Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida property, the former president and his wife received a “rapturous reception” before sitting together in private in a section of the Mar-a-Lago ballroom cordoned off from the rest of those in attendance.
At one point during the Easter Sunday brunch – which is reportedly a tradition for the former president and former first lady – Melania was seen “chatting intently” with her embattled husband.
Sunday also marked the first time Melania broke her silence since former President Trump was arrested in Manhattan on Tuesday.
The former model-turned-first lady took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to wish everyone a “Happy Easter!” alongside a photo of a pink rose.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Trump was arrested on Tuesday in Manhattan and charged with 34 felony counts in connection to $150,000 in hush money payments he allegedly made to at least three people ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump pleaded not guilty to the 34 felony counts against him and, after returning to Mar-a-Lago from Manhattan following his arrest and arraignment, Melania was nowhere to be seen as the former president gave a speech condemning his indictment.
According to sources close to the former first lady, Melania is “angry” about Trump’s alleged hush payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal and planned to stay “away” from all the legal trouble surrounding her embattled husband.
“She wants to be away from it. She wants to protect [their son] Barron,” one source said around the time of Trump’s arrest last week.
“Melania is lying very low,” the insider continued. “She hasn’t been coming out for the dinners and events at Mar-a-Lago. He is acting like everything is normal, but she hasn’t been social.”
Meanwhile, former President Trump broke his silence yet again on Easter Sunday in a holiday message targeted at “those that dream endlessly of destroying our country because they are incapable of dreaming about anything else.”