Ex-Prez Donald Trump Tells Tucker Carlson People Shed Tears At The Courthouse After His Arraignment: 'They Were Crying' & Said 'Sorry'
Donald Trump sat down with Tucker Carlson for his first TV interview post-arraignment, RadarOnline.com has learned, detailing the emotional response he got at the courthouse after being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to alleged hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
The 45th commander-in-chief was arraigned at State Supreme Court in Manhattan for roughly 57 minutes last week after being criminally indicted, telling Carlson about his experience as the two sat face-to-face.
"When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I'll tell you people were crying," said Trump about the support he received.
"People that work there. Professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody," he continued. "It's tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said, 'I'm sorry.'"
Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and assured his loyal fanbase that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has "no case," previously telling a crowd at his Mar-a-Lago estate that Bragg "should be prosecuted or at a minimum, resign."
During his sit-down with Carlson — whose private texts about Trump were exposed in files unsealed as part of the $1.6 billion Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit against Fox — Trump addressed whether or not he thinks President Biden will run in 2024.
"Look, I watch him just like you do. And I think it's almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don't see how it's possible," he admitted.
Trump then referenced Biden's interview with NBC's Al Roker at the White House Easter Egg Roll, during which the president said he plans to participate in "at least three or four more Easter egg rolls, maybe five."
Biden offered a bit more information when grilled on his potential 2024 bid, telling Roker, "I'm planning on running, Al, but we're not prepared to announce it yet."
"You can't get a softer question than that. It was a long answer about the eggs and this and that, look … I don't think he can [run for president again]," Trump explained.
The interview will air on April 11 during Tucker Carlson Tonight following another development in the Dominion-Fox legal battle.
Earlier today, it was revealed a last-minute disclosure that business magnate Rupert Murdoch served as an officer of Fox News in addition to Fox Corp has upset the judge presiding over the $1.6 billion defamation case brought forth by Dominion Voting Systems.
Judge Eric M. Davis said ahead of jury selection this week that it could have impacted his previous rulings and he is "mad at the situation I am in based on the representations that have been made to me."