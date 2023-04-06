Megyn Kelly FURIOUS Over Media Support For Stormy Daniels, Attacks Adult Film Star's 'Bravery'

On Thursday's episode of her SiriusXM podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, the former Fox News host bashed the media and Daniels while slamming the latter for having an affair with a married man in a series of remarks that carried a misogynistic tone.

Kelly began her tirade with a clip from Daniels' interview with Piers Morgan when she was asked her thoughts on Trump potentially facing time behind bars.

"I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done if he is found guilty, Absolutely," Daniels responded.

"A bigger problem is that if these allegations against him or whatever else that we don’t know yet — he is found guilty or the evidence suggests that he is or whatever, and he doesn’t, that it’s going to just basically, I mean, it opens the door for other people to think they can get away with doing that," the adult film star added.