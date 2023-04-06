Megyn Kelly FURIOUS Over Media Support For Stormy Daniels, Attacks Adult Film Star's 'Bravery'
Political pundit Megyn Kelly was outraged at the media's support for Stormy Daniels, the adult film star at the center of the hush-money probe that led to the historic indictment of ex-president Donald Trump. Kelly attacked Daniels and criticized her "bravery" in the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly didn't hold back when she went after Daniels as she dissed the media for treating her "like she's Joan of Arc."
On Thursday's episode of her SiriusXM podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, the former Fox News host bashed the media and Daniels while slamming the latter for having an affair with a married man in a series of remarks that carried a misogynistic tone.
Kelly began her tirade with a clip from Daniels' interview with Piers Morgan when she was asked her thoughts on Trump potentially facing time behind bars.
"I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done if he is found guilty, Absolutely," Daniels responded.
"A bigger problem is that if these allegations against him or whatever else that we don’t know yet — he is found guilty or the evidence suggests that he is or whatever, and he doesn’t, that it’s going to just basically, I mean, it opens the door for other people to think they can get away with doing that," the adult film star added.
After Daniels expressed that she didn't believe Trump's alleged crimes against her were "worthy of incarceration," Kelly dismissed her credibility.
"I mean, it’s like listening to Elena Kagan, right?" Kelly joked after the clip. "It’s another Sandra Day O’Connor."
"Aren’t you the one who had an affair with a married man after a lifetime starring in flicks like Summer Hummer and then tried to extort the man before he ran for president 10 years after your alleged interlude," Kelly continued.
She wouldn't let the issue go and appeared to be upset that Daniels was given a platform by major networks, even with her relation to the unprecedented indictment.
"Piers interviewed her, but the left is celebrating this woman like she’s Joan of Arc. I mean — like ‘her bravery," Kelly added.
The political pundit also took offense to Daniels being featured in Vogue, an opportunity that appeared to frustrate her because Melania Trump was not given the same spotlight.
"Melania Trump never got in Vogue — had been a supermodel prior to her time as First Lady, she never got featured by Vogue," Kelly said on the cover star. "But Stormy Daniels is in there as though this woman hasn’t spent a lifetime contributing to the degradation of women."
It is worth noting that Melania, like Daniels, posed for nude and scantily-clad photos during her time as a model, including a full spread for French men's magazine Max in 1995.
Daniels is not the only woman included in the hush-money indictment. The former president was also accused of paying off ex-Playmate Karen McDougal for her silence on their alleged affair while he was married to Melania before the 2016 election.