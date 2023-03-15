'Where Are The Strong Women?' Megyn Kelly Trashes Drew Barrymore For Kneeling Before Trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney
Megyn Kelly blasted Drew Barrymore for fawning over transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney during a recent episode of her talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On March 15, the former Fox News anchor took to her own platform to discuss the moment Barrymore knelt before Mulvaney as the two spoke candidly about online hate.
"It's interesting because I look at someone like you and I cannot imagine anybody disliking you," Mulvaney said during the controversial segment of The Drew Barrymore Show that aired on March 13.
Barrymore then got out of her chair and fell to her knees as she sincerely asked, "Oh please, do you want to know ironically who dislikes me the most sometimes? Myself."
After that exchange caused a stir amongst some fans online, with some viewers slamming Mulvaney for "caricaturing girlhood" on social media, the journalist sounded off during her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.
"What is she acting the part of? Woke, weak, white woman praying at the transgender altar," Kelly said, before mocking Barrymore's "myself" remark during the TV interview.
Kelly did not mince any words while blasting Barrymore for trying to overly sympathize with Mulvaney as the Charlie's Angels actress opened up about her negative experiences as a child star.
As the original interview clip made its rounds online, social media users pointed out that Barrymore has knelt in front of other guests before, including Hillary Clinton, Queen Latifah, and her friend Kate Hudson.
"Maybe I should do the next presidential debate from the floor," Kelly suggested on March 15. "Perhaps I should have been sitting on the floor when I asked Trump or any of these other guys tough questions."
Kelly doubled down, "How weak is she? Where are the strong women?"
Kelly said the most "bizarre" aspect of the interview was that "Dylan is not behaving to me in any particularly odd way," revealing her attention was solely on Barrymore.
She added, "We as women are expected to take the knee and just be thankful and say, 'We appreciate what you're doing to us,' and anything else means you're a bigot."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Barrymore for comment.