Megyn Kelly Trashes Re-Vamped Victoria Secret Fashion Show For Going 'Woke' With Inclusive Models
Megyn Kelly trashed lingerie brand Victoria's Secret for going "woke" after the company re-vamped their iconic fashion show with inclusive models, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly claimed that the lingerie brand was just "box checking" to keep up with superstar Rihanna, who included models of all sizes and ethnicities in her Fenty fashion show — and alleged Victoria's Secret wasn't honestly committed to diversity.
The scathing remarks were made on Kelly's SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show, ahead of the fashion show's return following a four-year hiatus.
"Victoria's Secret has gone woke," Kelly told her guest Bridget Phetasy, as she listed a series of changes the company enacted since 2018, the last year of their televised show.
"In 2019, they hired their first transgender model because of course," Kelly said. "Another space that women used to dominate and now, no."
Kelly mocked the clothing company's statement on their Victoria's Secret Collective initiative, which brought on non-traditional models like US Women's National Team soccer player Megan Rapinoe and actress Priyanka Chopra.
The former Fox News anchor noted that after the brand brought on diverse models, including a refugee from Sudan, the company's revenue took a hit.
"People don't seem to be responding particularly well to the heavyset models who are refugees and also men," Kelly said as she laughed at Victoria Secret's failed numbers.
Kelly and Phetasy attributed Victoria's Secret sales loss to the brand attempting to be "something they're not", like when "Playboy tried to stop having nudes."
"They're like, 'OK, we got the Indian girl, we got the lesbian soccer player, we've got the refugee, the skier, the heavyset plus-sized model, OK we're good," Kelly said on the brand making sure they "check all the boxes."
Kelly claimed that the brand didn't actually care about diversity and were focused on "appeasing groups" and distracting attention from former Victoria's Secret executive Les Wexner, who had ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
"There was a backlash against the company, I don't think they needed to get rid of the sexy bras and angels," Kelly said on the brand allegedly attempting to distance themselves from scandal.
Kelly continued to mock the brand's recent pivot from prior marketing tactics and bashed a statement from Victoria's Secret that stated the company would focus on "what women want."
"Which is so annoying. Right? Like all we want is granny panties," Kelly said. "Like we don't like to look sexy and only want to wear granny panties."