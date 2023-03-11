Megyn Kelly Trashes Re-Vamped Victoria Secret Fashion Show For Going 'Woke' With Inclusive Models

The scathing remarks were made on Kelly's SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show, ahead of the fashion show's return following a four-year hiatus.

"Victoria's Secret has gone woke," Kelly told her guest Bridget Phetasy, as she listed a series of changes the company enacted since 2018, the last year of their televised show.

"In 2019, they hired their first transgender model because of course," Kelly said. "Another space that women used to dominate and now, no."

