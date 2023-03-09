Cyndi Lauper Compares Republicans To Hitler In Bizarre Red Carpet Rant

The Girls Just Want to Have Fun singer was asked by a reporter from The Hill what she thought about "all the anti-LGBTQ legislation that's making its way in bills across the country."

Lauper took the opportunity to double down on her pro-LGBTQ stance and likened the current conservative rhetoric to 1930s Nazi Germany.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.