Cyndi Lauper Compares Republicans To Hitler In Bizarre Red Carpet Rant

By:

Mar. 8 2023, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

Musician Cyndi Lauper compared Republicans to Nazi leader Adolph Hitler in a strange rant at a red carpet event, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lauper, 69, made the scathing remarks against Republican lawmakers during an interview for the presentation of the 2023 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by The Library of Congress.

The Girls Just Want to Have Fun singer was asked by a reporter from The Hill what she thought about "all the anti-LGBTQ legislation that's making its way in bills across the country."

Lauper took the opportunity to double down on her pro-LGBTQ stance and likened the current conservative rhetoric to 1930s Nazi Germany.

"I believe you don’t stop the fight," Lauper told the reporter. "Equality for everybody, or nobody’s really equal."

The singer has long been a champion for human rights and vocal about supporting transgender youth amid legislative battles aimed at their community.

Lauper warned "this is how Hitler started," adding that the dictator enforced similar orders of "weeding everybody out."

"I don’t think it’s a good idea what they’re doing but, you know, you just have to keep fighting for civil rights," Lauper said on the ongoing fight between the trans community and conservative lawmakers.

"I guess that’s the way it is in this country," Lauper added. "Started out like that, didn’t it?"

It was unclear what Republican-led anti-LGBTQ policies Lauper was directly condemning; however, numerous bills have been accused of spreading hatred after being proposed by GOP lawmakers like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

After Lauper's comments, she performed for the 2023 Gershwin Prize winner Joni Mitchell.

