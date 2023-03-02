Tennessee Gov. Lee Trolled With Billboard Campaign To Splash His 1977 Yearbook Photo In Women's Clothes Across The State

The interaction took place not long before he is set to put into effect a bill that would restrict drag performances in Tennessee.

"What a ridiculous question that is! Conflating something like that to sexualized entertainment in front of children, which is a very serious subject," Lee fired back at the reporter during the event in Memphis.

RadarOnline.com has learned that nearly $50,000 has since been raised to put up billboards featuring the photo next to foster care statistics in the state.