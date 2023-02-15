Republican Senator Sparks Outrage Over Questioning Trans Doctor On Genitalia During Gender-Affirming Care Hearing

A Republican senator sparked outrage over invasive questions asked to a transgender physician during a senate judiciary hearing on gender-affirming care. Arkansas Senator Matt McKee shocked attendees when he asked Dr. Gwendolyn Herzig if she had a penis, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The hearing was called to discuss Arkansas' proposed SB199, which would allow individuals who underwent gender-affirming care as minors to sue physicians for malpractice.

The debate came as tensions between Republican lawmakers and constituents battle over personal rights and the level of interference from the government on individuals' personal healthcare choices.