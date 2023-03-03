Home > News New York Times Staffer 'Spat Upon' By Angry Assailant Over Paper's 'Attempts To Eliminate Trans People' Source: Mega By: Connor Surmonte Mar. 3 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

A writer for the New York Times was “spat upon” last month by an activist upset about the popular newspaper’s alleged attempts to “eliminate trans people,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking confrontation reportedly took place on February 19 when the unnamed Times reporter was approached in her own neighborhood by an angry trans activist.

“Our employee was recognized in public,” a spokesperson for the Times told the Washington Post on Thursday. “The person said something about ‘attempts to eliminate trans people’ and then spat on the employee.” The purported assault against the Times writer came as the outlet continues to face criticism from the trans community for “devoting ink” to “transphobic” voices.

During the outlet’s annual “State of the Times” event on Thursday, keynote speaker and New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger defended its coverage of transgender issues. Sulzberger specifically defended Times writer Emily Bazelon for her controversial 2022 feature that focused on divisions within the medical community connected to gender transition therapies for patients younger than 18.

Although Bazelon was accused of promoting “anti-trans agenda” via her article, Sulzberger commended the writer’s article because it “empathetically examined the debate within the medical community over treatment for trans adolescents.” “I want to linger for a moment on Emily,” the Times publisher said Thursday, “one of the best magazine writers alive and someone who received a great deal of unfair criticism for the piece I just mentioned.”

Sulzberger then rejected allegations that the Times was promoting an “anti-trans agenda” and admitted the paper takes the recent criticism from the trans community seriously. “We always take criticism seriously, never more so than when our coverage is accused of misrepresenting a marginalized group,” he said. “In this case, our editors have listened to concerns with open minds and looked hard at whether our coverage missed the mark.”

Sulzberger then condemned the recent “nonstop attacks” against the paper and its staffers, as well as “months of threats and harassment” aimed towards the Gray Lady’s writers. “We even had a colleague involved in this coverage confronted in her neighborhood last weekend and spat on,” Sulzberger said, confirming one of his writers was assaulted on February 19.