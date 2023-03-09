Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Celebrate Trans Daughter At Paris Fashion Week After Scoring Legal Victory Over Gender Change

Proud parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union supported their daughter Zaya Wade, 15, at her catwalk debut for Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. The former NBA celebrated his daughter just weeks after he won a legal victory in court against his ex-wife, who opposed Zaya transitioning before turning 18, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet exclusively reported, the former Miami Heat player filed a declaration in his petition — which was filed on behalf of his teenage daughter — to address a recent accusation from Siohvaughn Funches, who claimed he was pressuring their daughter to transition for financial gain.

Wade, 41, denied his ex's allegation and insisted he was supporting his daughter's "truth."