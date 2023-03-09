Megyn Kelly Accuses Anthony Fauci Of Intentionally Lying To Public, Attempting To Cover Up Lab Leak Theory

Megyn Kelly accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of intentionally lying to the American public about the origins of COVID-19, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly made the scathing remarks on an episode of her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.

Kelly trashed Fauci over controversial leaked internal emails in which he commissioned a paper that aimed to disprove the Wuhan, China, lab leak theory, prior to publicizing the findings at a White House news conference weeks later.