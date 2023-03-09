Megyn Kelly Accuses Anthony Fauci Of Intentionally Lying To Public, Attempting To Cover Up Lab Leak Theory
Megyn Kelly accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of intentionally lying to the American public about the origins of COVID-19, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly made the scathing remarks on an episode of her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.
Kelly trashed Fauci over controversial leaked internal emails in which he commissioned a paper that aimed to disprove the Wuhan, China, lab leak theory, prior to publicizing the findings at a White House news conference weeks later.
Kelly took a page out of a conspiracy theorist book and suggested that Fauci — and then-Trump run White House — denied and lied about the possibility that a lab leak in Wuhan led to the deadly pandemic, because the United States was funding the research.
"He didn't give a s--- where the pandemic originated, because China," Kelly said on Wednesday's show, before she pivoted to attacking the mainstream media.
Kelly slammed major networks for not covering recent findings connected to the alleged Wuhan lab leak theory.
The political pundit claimed that major networks celebrated Fauci as a "superhero" and alleged that he took advantage of his "mini God" status.
"This guy, it's amazing, he's gotten away with this," Kelly continued. "It's amazing the mainstream media doesn't show more interest in what are clearly lies, they come out every week, but they just love their little Fauci superhero doll."
"Each one of them goes to sleep with it at their bedside every night, and no narrative can be advanced that contradicts it," Kelly added.
The former ABC anchor continued to call out Fauci and even mocked his past statements, which she attempted to use as proof for his alleged dishonesty.
"Fauci went so far as to basically pretend he didn't know these people' who wrote the report," Kelly said on Fauci's statements at a 2020 White House press conference, which occurred weeks after the commissioned paper. "Like "I can't even remember the names of who were on this paper."
Kelly suggested that Fauci denied the Wuhan lab theory to protect himself and colleagues who were "in bed with China."
"They were protecting China," Kelly exclaimed. "the US was funding this whole thing — including what was happening in the Wuhan lab, including gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses to make them more lethal and more contagious and we didn't want anyone taking a closer look under the hood, that's the truth."
Kelly doubled-down that "it was all lies" and claimed "new emails" proved her claim about the former presidential medical advisor — and that his "little virologists" colleagues were "used to slam honest virologists out of saying it was a lab leak."