Megyn Kelly Mocks Vaccinated Savannah Guthrie After NBC Host Contracts COVID For Third Time

By:

Mar. 1 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Political pundit Megyn Kelly mocked Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie for contracting COVID for the third time, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly, 52, laughed at NBC's vaccination policies while she showed little regard for Guthrie during a segment of her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.

The 52-year-old former NBC co-host didn't hold back when it came to discussing Guthrie, who was pulled from her seat at the anchor's desk mid-air this week after she tested positive for COVID.

Despite Guthrie's job — which required the anchor to be in contact with various cast mates, crew, guests, and audience members in New York City — Kelly appeared to be baffled at the fact that individuals could still contract COVID in 2023.

"Is anyone even still testing for COVID?" Kelly asked at one point as she pondered how quickly COVID could spread. "These guys are leftists. It's amazing to me to see how the leftists still live, under the grip of COVID."

Through laughter, Kelly took aim at NBC and appeared to use Guthrie's multiple bouts of COVID to insinuate vaccination requirements were a farce.

"This is reportedly Savannah’s third bout of COVID and I guarantee you she’s had all the vaccines and the boosters because you won’t be able to go into 30 Rock without them," Kelly continued her tired against "the leftists."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"There’s zero chance NBC is not requiring all boosters," the political radio show host continued. "And this is [Guthrie’s] third bout of COVID."

Kelly said that the anchor's health scare was a "perfect indication of how the left — particularly the left in New York — continues to live."

The conservative host and her guest shared a belly laugh over the absurd thought of Guthrie being "wrapped" in plastic and carried out by men in hazmat suits.

The SiriusXM host wasn't done yet — and laughed at weatherman Al Roker taking precautions to protect his fragile health.

"I got dollars to donuts that [Al] Roker’s there with an N95 tomorrow all day on set," Kelly joked.

Roker recently battled several medical scares that required multiple hospital stays and kept him from appearing on air as he focused on his recovery.

