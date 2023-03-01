Megyn Kelly Mocks Vaccinated Savannah Guthrie After NBC Host Contracts COVID For Third Time

The 52-year-old former NBC co-host didn't hold back when it came to discussing Guthrie, who was pulled from her seat at the anchor's desk mid-air this week after she tested positive for COVID.

Despite Guthrie's job — which required the anchor to be in contact with various cast mates, crew, guests, and audience members in New York City — Kelly appeared to be baffled at the fact that individuals could still contract COVID in 2023.

"Is anyone even still testing for COVID?" Kelly asked at one point as she pondered how quickly COVID could spread. "These guys are leftists. It's amazing to me to see how the leftists still live, under the grip of COVID."