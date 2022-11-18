Al Roker Reveals Hospitalization For Blood Clot, Responds To Worried Fans About 'Today' Show Absence

It did not take long before loyal viewers of the daily morning show voiced their concerns about Roker's absence. As a pivotal figure in national weather for decades, Roker's fans knew something was amiss when the regular was suddenly gone for days — that then turned into nearly two weeks.

Luckily, the weatherman was able to directly address his fans and their speculations on his current condition.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker began the Instagram post on Friday morning, which featured a bouquet of flowers and an NBC weather mug.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."

Roker then thanked his fans for their support.