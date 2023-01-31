'Today' Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Taking A Hit By Offloading NYC Pad For $7.1 Million

They say all good things must end — and such is the case for the news personality.

After purchasing the NYC digs with her husband in 2017 for $7.114 million, Guthrie is expected to lose thousands of dollars — $14,000 to be exact — should the listing price be accepted. The condo is listed under salesperson Cortnee B. Glasser with Sotheby's International Real Estate.

Guthrie shared that she and her husband intended to sell her condo for a townhouse in the Big Apple, a home she described as a "vision and dream."

Ironically, Guthrie stated that what originally attracted her to the multimillion-dollar condo was its "modesty," reported the NY Post.