Fired Tennessee Cop Maegan Hall Spills About Sexcapades, Strip Uno & Foot Fetishes With Seven Fellow Officers Source: La Vergne Police Department By: Todd Betzold Jan. 30 2023, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

In a 61-page confession, fired Tennessee cop Maegan Hall gave eye-opening details about her sordid affairs with fellow officers, including strip Uno and foot fetish photos, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Hall, 26, and four other officers were axed from the police department in La Vergne, Tennessee, an internal inquiry was allegedly prompted by her multiple lovers starting to become jealous of one another.

Back in December, a whistleblower came forward stating Hall was having “intimate relationships” with male colleagues at parties, hotels, and even on police property. During her first interview with Andrew Patton, the police department’s head of human resources, Hall denied most of the accusations. However, she started to come clean on the rendezvous she was having over the next two interviews, according to Daily Mail. In that first interrogation, Hall admitted to having sex with K-9 officer Larry Holladay. He was suspended without pay at the time but got to keep his job since he was honest with investigators. Hall told Patton, “We had intercourse…there were a few times but it was a long time ago.”

She denied having a fling with Sgt. Lewis Powell, but Patton said, “I have confirmation…that you talked about the act, you talked about his size, what it looked like.” Hall was asked about a “three-way” with Patrol Officer Patrick Magliocco and his wife, Amy, but she replied, “Oh, I’m sorry. A what?” and she began to cry. Hall, who was already on a final warning for crashing her patrol car three times, admitted during a second and third interview to having a months-long affair with Powell, claiming she even performed a sex act while on duty. “I just gave him a blow job in the substation. Me and my husband were kind of on the verge of a divorce and I just cracked and then it just kind of got out of hand," she stated.

Powell also denied the affair with Hall at first but came clean after investigators discovered he and Hall met up in December to compare notes in an attempt to stop the investigation. When she tried to break things off with Powell, Hall told Patton that he threatened to kill himself, texting her, “You betrayed me, I thought you cared about me, no one’s here but me, you really hurt me.” Hall also confessed to getting drunk at a “girls gone wild” hot tub party. At this party, she said she sang karaoke, fell down a flight of stairs, and then had sex with Magliocco. In a separate encounter, Hall said that she, Magliocco, and his wife tried to get her husband, Jedidiah, to wife-swap. However, that fell flat when Jedidiah denied the proposition. Hall said, “Yeah, [inaudible] me and my husband have had a threesome before so, I, I didn't know if it was going to like, I didn't think he would have an issue with it.”

She also tried to get Jedediah to have a foursome with Sgt. Ty McGowan and his wife, but that didn't pan out either. Hall admitted to sleeping with McGowan on two occasions, the first time taking place after she took her psych exam before being sworn into her police job. McGowan happened to be the source of the original whistleblower tip received by La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole’s office. While McGowan shared details of his colleagues’ sexcapades, he did not mention his own encounters with Hall and even denied them later on. He, too, was fired.

Patton started to think he had a jealous boyfriend complex going on, asking Hall, “Do we have a jealous boyfriend kind of complex happening somewhere in the City and this is how it came to me? Like has any of these men found out ‘Well, I found out she's with all these other people, so, now I'm pissed?’” Hall said, “I mean…yeah…I have no idea.” She would later say, “I got stupid, I got desperate, I guess and guys are guys and they’ll stick their d--- in anything.”

