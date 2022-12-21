‘Can’t Stand Each Other’: ‘Today’ Show Stars Savannah Guthrie & Jenna Bush Teaming Up Against Hoda Kotb: Sources
Today show stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are allegedly conspiring to oust co-star Hoda Kotb — and may have already lined up her replacement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In August, Hoda took off for vacation the same day Savannah returned from a trip that got tongues wagging that their ongoing feud hit critical mass.
Viewers even took to social media to complain. “Why are these network executives allowing this Silly feud between Savannah and Hoda and letting them work alternate days because they can’t get along,” asked one outraged viewer.
Sources reveal Hoda and Savannah have been fighting ever since disgraced Matt Lauer was booted from the show due to his sexual abuse allegations in 2017.
Although Savannah, 50, and Hoda, 58, engage in friendly banter on-camera, a source said it’s all an act as they not so secretly, “can’t stand each other.”
“Savannah runs the show,” revealed the source. “Hoda’s been pushed to the side.” After Lauer was kicked to the curb, the insider said former White House correspondent Savannah made a big push to take the reins on the show, trying to convince producers Hoda was a lightweight who couldn’t be counted on to cover hard news.
The insider insisted Savannah also blocked efforts to have Hoda’s BFF and former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford return to the show and instead pushed to elevate Jenna’s status.
“Jenna is Savannah’s closest ally,” snitched the source. “There is no way Savannah was going to let Kathie Lee back to team up with Hoda against her!
Former first daughter Jenna, 40, saw an opening and aligned herself with Savannah, according to the source.
“Jenna’s a master at playing the game,” dished the insider. Meanwhile, sources have gotten word the two are plotting to lure MSNBC anchor and Savannah’s best pal Nicolle Wallace to the Today set — possibly to replace Hoda.
“Nicolle and Savannah are old friends from their days together in Washington, and it was Jenna’s father, President George W. Bush, who’d hired Nicolle as communications director at the White House,” spilled the source.
“The three of them couldn’t be tighter,” the source added. “And that would work out fine for Nicolle, 50. “Nicolle turned down Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC prime-time gig because she wanted to be at home for her young son,” noted the insider. “Today show hours and being surrounded by her best buddies make it a perfect landing spot for her.”