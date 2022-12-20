'Hunk-Hungry' Hoda Kotb On The Lookout For Love After Split From Financier Joel Schiffman: Sources

Kotb, for her part, discussed their decision to move on during a candid conversation with Jenna Bush Hager.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," she said in January.

After trying to fix their relationship and struggling to find common ground, Kotb explained that it seemed she and Schiffman were meant to be together for a "season" rather than a lifetime.