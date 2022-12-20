'Hunk-Hungry' Hoda Kotb On The Lookout For Love After Split From Financier Joel Schiffman: Sources
Beloved TV anchor Hoda Kotb is ready to dive back into the dating pool after her breakup from financier Joel Schiffman, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The broadcaster has been enjoying her singledom after being in an eight-year relationship and is now considering "jump-starting" her love life by finding a guy that suits her fancy, insiders close to Kotb dish about her current relationship status.
"She's taking the initiative to change that," added the source. "She's looking to find an ordinary Joe."
Kotb is "flirting up a storm" and looking more confident than ever following her split.
The Today personality announced in January 2022 that she and Schiffman, 64, called off their engagement and were parting ways after eight years together.
Schiffman popped the question back in November 2019, however they never took it to the altar. The now-exes began dating under the radar for a couple of years before going public in 2015.
"Things hadn't been going well between her and Joel for a long time," the insider shared about how their romance fizzled out.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Kotb for comment.
Kotb, for her part, discussed their decision to move on during a candid conversation with Jenna Bush Hager.
"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," she said in January.
After trying to fix their relationship and struggling to find common ground, Kotb explained that it seemed she and Schiffman were meant to be together for a "season" rather than a lifetime.
Now, it appears Kotb is back on the scene and ready to mingle, just a few months after sharing that her heart "is open" post-split.
"She asked friends to set her up," a source dished. "She wants good old-fashioned fun and thinks it would be great to have a sexy hunk."