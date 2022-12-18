Feuding 'Today' Show Stars Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Warned To Put The Claws Away Or Else!
Warring Today show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb both risk becoming casualties if they won't bury the hatchet, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Stop the b------- and backstabbing, or you're toast!" spies say NBC honchos have told the dueling divas.
The morning co-hosts have reportedly been locked in a power struggle for years, but in recent months it has spiraled out of control. Savannah, 50, is said to strut around like the queen bee of the set, infuriating Hoda, 58, who's hitting back with plenty of eye rolling and snipping.
The tipping point allegedly came a few weeks ago, when Savannah bragged on social media about turning up to work late — a move seen as her showing Hoda exactly who's boss. But it also incurred the wrath of her bosses.
"The feeling at NBC is that this pettiness has gone on way too long, and it's having a negative impact on guests and morale on the set," revealed an insider.
"Both of them have been hauled aside and told to make nice. They've also been told both of them are dispensable," the insider added.
The stars' headbutting has triggered a civil war on the set, as the staff has been forced to pick sides in the mess.
"The staff are in an impossible position," tattled the source. "It would be smart to align with Savannah because she is the boss, but Hoda is so much more fun.
"Do you pick the person you like best, or the person who will help your career? It's not easy but everyone is having to make a choice," the snitch revealed.
Meanwhile, reports claim Savannah and Hoda's colleague Jenna Bush Hager, 40, has been caught in the middle of the feud. But insiders alleged the ambitious former first daughter has been stirring the pot by playing the two against each other in a bid to take their place.
Still, the catfighting on the set pales in comparison to Today's biggest crisis in November 2017, when the then golden boy anchor Matt Lauer was fired in disgrace following revelations about his sleazy behavior.
That's when Hoda was handed the prestigious co-host gig on a trial basis, and she won the job permanently a few months later. For a while, Savannah and Hoda were able to tempter their rivalry, but sources say it's now gotten way out of hand.
"These two have never found it easy to play nice, but it's just making everyone around them fed up," said the source. "The face they're having their heads knocked together is for everyone's long-term benefit."