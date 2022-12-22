Your tip
Exclusive Details

NBC Scrambles To Find Fill-In 'Today' Show Hosts As Feuding Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Leave Fans Hanging With Days-Long Absences

savannah guthrie hoda kotb today show absences
Source: Mega
Dec. 22 2022, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

The Today show is in turmoil behind the scenes as producers scramble to find fill-in hosts for fake friends Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in the wake of their days-long absences, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fans were left baffled when neither Savannah nor Hoda appeared on their screen, instead seeing Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones in their place earlier this week. On Thursday, Craig and Sheinelle were joined by Today Weekend host Peter Alexander.

Peter, who also serves as NBC's co-chief White House Correspondent, mysteriously showed his face for only 30 minutes before leaving the fill-in leads at the anchor chairs.

savannah guthrie hoda kotb today show absences
Craig and Sheinelle played double duty this week, holding down the fort for Savannah and Hoda while also co-anchoring the third hour of Today with Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker.

Savannah has been a no-show since Monday, and Hoda hasn't appeared on the program since Wednesday.

Craig and Sheinelle attempted to explain Savannah and Hoda's absences, alleging the duo got "an early jump on the holiday," but RadarOnline.com has learned there's more to their missing faces than that.

Sources revealed NBC executives warned the dueling divas to "stop the b------- and backstabbing, or you're toast!"

savannah guthrie hoda kotb today show absences
The morning co-hosts have reportedly been locked in a power struggle for years, and in recent months it has spiraled out of control, leaving everyone — including guests — feeling the tension.

"The feeling at NBC is that this pettiness has gone on way too long, and it's having a negative impact on guests and morale on the set," revealed an insider.

"Both of them have been hauled aside and told to make nice. They've also been told both of them are dispensable," the source added.

Savannah and Hoda's pettiness has triggered a civil war on the set, with staff feeling forced to pick sides in the mess.

savannah
"The staff are in an impossible position," tattled the insider. "It would be smart to align with Savannah because she is the boss, but Hoda is so much more fun.

"Do you pick the person you like best, or the person who will help your career? It's not easy but everyone is having to make a choice," the snitch revealed.

While the ladies have been MIA all week, it's unclear how long they will remain out of their anchor chairs.

