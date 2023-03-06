Megyn Kelly Attacks Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Over Couple's Invitation To King's Coronation: 'These Pathetic Money-Grubbing Spotlight Addicts'
Journalist Megyn Kelly attacked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the weekend after it was revealed the royal couple might not attend King Charles’ upcoming coronation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially received their invitation to the king’s May 6 coronation on Sunday.
But while the renegade royal couple received their invitation, they declined to confirm whether or not they would attend the upcoming crowning ceremony.
“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation,” a Sussex spokesperson revealed early Sunday morning.
“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson added.
Shortly after it was revealed Harry and Meghan had received their invitation, Kelly took to Twitter to attack the royal couple for having to “think about” whether or not they wanted to attend.
“Look at these pathetic money-grubbing spotlight addicts – King Charles invites them to the coronation despite their mean-girl betrayals and it’s ‘we’ll have to think about it,’” the 52-year-old journalist fumed on Sunday morning.
“As if they have [something] better to do,” Kelly continued, “and as if they would ever miss the chance to see themselves on [camera].”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry and Meghan’s invitation to King Charles’ upcoming coronation – and Kelly’s harsh rebuke that the couple has to “think about it” – came shortly after the 38-year-old prince said "a lot that can happen” between now and his father’s crowning ceremony.
"The door is always open," Harry said regarding his and his wife’s strained relationship with the rest of the royal family. "The ball is in their court.”
“There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it,” Harry added.
Harry and Meghan’s already strained relationship with King Charles reportedly grew even more troubled in recent weeks after it was revealed the new monarch evicted his son and daughter-in-law from their residence at Frogmore Cottage over Harry’s criticism of Camilla in his new memoir Spare.