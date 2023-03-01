Exiled Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Stunned' Over Frogmore Eviction After Bombshell 'Spare' Release
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were left "stunned" by King Charles' decision to boot them from Frogmore Cottage within hours of the Duke of Sussex's memoir being published, a property in the UK they called home for several years.
RadarOnline.com has learned a friend of the couple felt it was a "cruel punishment" and a final coup de grâce on the monarch's part, causing a stir by instead offering up the place to his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew.
Charles kicked off the eviction process on January 11, just 24 hours after the global release of Spare, which was chock-full of never-before-read details about Harry's upbringing and drama within the family.
"It's like [the royals] want to cut them out of the picture for good," theorized the family friend to Sussex-embraced royal reporter, Omid Scobie.
"Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate. Initially, they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation," added the insider.
Reports indicate that Andrew surprisingly isn't jumping at the offer. Instead, the Duke of York is apparently "resisting" because he wants to stay in his spacious Windsor Royal Lodge with no shortage of amenities.
Scobie claimed at least two royal family members are "appalled" by the eviction news amid rumors that it could spell the end of Harry and Meghan's time in the UK.
It is speculated the two upset royals may be Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The latter continues to stick by Harry because "they always have each other's back" and are "still as thick as thieves," as RadarOnline.com previously reported.
The couple, who have relocated to California since their groundbreaking move to step down from their senior duties, have not been offered another property on the estate.
Harry has expressed no regrets since going public with his story in Spare and a Netflix documentary alongside Markle, enjoying a night out with his other half at the San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
At this time, it's still unknown whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making an appearance at Charles' coronation on May 6.
Scobie revealed invitations will be sent out to 2,000 guests next week.