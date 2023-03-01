Exiled Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Stunned' Over Frogmore Eviction After Bombshell 'Spare' Release

Charles kicked off the eviction process on January 11, just 24 hours after the global release of Spare, which was chock-full of never-before-read details about Harry's upbringing and drama within the family.

"It's like [the royals] want to cut them out of the picture for good," theorized the family friend to Sussex-embraced royal reporter, Omid Scobie.

"Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate. Initially, they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation," added the insider.