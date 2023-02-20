Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Considering Legal Action Against 'South Park' Creators After Episode Mocks The Sussexes, Insider Claims

A royal insider claimed that lawyers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering legal action against the creators of the animated sitcom South Park after the comedy series' aptly titled episode, The Worldwide Privacy Tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lawyers might sue Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, came after the recent episode aired.

The Worldwide Privacy Tour episode poked fun at Prince Harry's controversial memoir Spare, as well as the couple's Netflix docuseries, which discussed alleged mistreatment from the British press and accused the Crown of racism.