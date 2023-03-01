Your tip
King Charles Evicts Harry & Meghan From Frogmore Cottage, Leaving Royal Couple Without UK Home After Release Of 'Spare'

King Charles is reportedly in the process of evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage following the recent release of the renegade prince’s bombshell tell-all memoir, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come amid the royal family’s already strained relationship, Buckingham Palace reportedly issued an eviction notice to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in January shortly after Spare was published.

King Charles also allegedly wants his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, to move into the large five-bedroom Windsor property upon Harry and Meghan’s eviction.

According to one royal insider who spoke to the Sun regarding the move, the eviction process is already well underway.

“This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan's time in the UK,” the royal source spilled on Tuesday. “Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week.”

“But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction,” the insider added.

Frogmore Cottage, which is located on the sprawling Frogmore Estate, was gifted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the late Queen Elizabeth for the couple’s wedding in 2018.

Harry and Meghan reportedly renewed their lease on the property in May 2022 after Princess Eugenie and her partner – who lived in Frogmore Cottage after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the United States in 2020 – vacated the property for Portugal.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, news of Harry and Meghan’s eviction from the Windsor property comes after it was also revealed King Charles is working to evict Prince Andrew from Windsor Castle.

Charles is also reportedly preparing to slash the disgraced Duke of York’s Buckingham Palace paycheck and privileges, although Andrew has threatened to pen a bombshell tell-all about the king should that happen.

“People thought Prince Harry’s memoir was bad,” one royal insider told RadarOnline.com on Friday. “But what Andrew can reveal about certain members of his family would blow the lid off.”

“Andrew has access to information that could prove embarrassing to Charles and, indeed, the whole family,” the royal source added.

