Royal Feud Deepens: Prince Andrew 'Will Not Leave' Windsor Castle If King Charles Tries To Evict Him
The ongoing royal feud between Prince Andrew and King Charles has grown deeper as the disgraced duke will reportedly “not leave” Windsor Castle should his brother try to evict him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as King Charles is set to slash Andrew’s Buckingham Palace paycheck and privileges, the Duke of York has reportedly refused to depart should his older brother order him to leave Windsor.
“There is no chance that will happen and even if the King wanted him how would that work?” one royal source recently said, according to the New York Post. “The King won’t evict him so there is no chance it will come to that.”
The source also suggested Prince Andrew might sue King Charles should the duke be evicted from Windsor – particularly because Andrew “spent millions” renovating his Windsor home which includes a pool, nearly 100 acres of land, and a whopping 30 bedrooms.
“[If Charles] wants to spend millions reimbursing him for the money he’s already spent on the property, that’s another matter,” the royal insider said.
“Could you imagine a situation where the Duke threatens to sue his brother, the King, over money?” said another royal source following reports King Charles is looking to evict Andrew from Windsor Castle, adding that it “would be unthinkable.”
Although King Charles has yet to “explicitly” kick Andrew from the Windsor grounds, other royal sources indicated the king is working to indirectly evict his brother from the property by drastically “slashing” the disgraced duke’s $300,000 royal allowance.
“He’s not being explicitly kicked out,” one royal insider shared, “but it’s expected that he won’t be able to afford the maintenance.”
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported on Thursday, Andrew has already threatened to pen a bombshell tell-all if King Charles does not immediately restore the Duke of York’s royal allowance and Buckingham Palace privileges.
Andrew has also reportedly threatened to spill secrets about his own mother Queen Elizabeth after the late monarch stripped Andrew of his royal duties for his tarnished reputation stemming from his relationship to the late billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Epstein’s lover and confidante Ghislaine Maxwell.
“People thought Prince Harry’s memoir was bad. But what Andrew can reveal about certain members of his family would blow the lid off,” one palace source told RadarOnline.com.
“Andrew has access to information that could prove embarrassing to Charles and, indeed, the whole family.”