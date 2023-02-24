Your tip
Russian Oil Tycoon & Suspected KGB Spy Latest Putin Crony To Be Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Feb. 24 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

A Russian oil tycoon and suspected former KGB spy was found dead earlier this week from an apparent suicide just hours before the death of another Vladimir Putin crony, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, Vyacheslav Rovneiko, 59, was found dead inside his Moscow home.

Daily Star said the oil tycoon made billions in the 1990s after founding Russian energy company Urals Energy alongside the son-in-law of Putin’s predecessor Boris Yeltsin.

"No signs of a violent death were found on his body,” the police report stated regarding Rovneiko’s death.

Meanwhile, Russian media has not yet provided an official cause of death for the Russian billionaire’s passing.

Hours after Rovneiko’s suspicious death, on Thursday, a former official in Putin's United Russia Party named Andrei Bralnin was also found dead under similar circumstances inside his Arkhangelsk home.

Russian investigators have reportedly launched a probe into Bralnin’s death, although “no violent signs” were found at the scene of his passing.

While doctors attempted to resuscitate Bralnin, “they did not give a positive result” and the embattled Russian politician was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the way to a nearby hospital.

Bralnin was on trial for alleged bribery at the time of his death on Thursday.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rovneiko and Bralnin’s mysterious deaths this week came shortly after the equally mysterious death of Marina Yankina.

Yankina, who served as head of the financial support department of Russia’s Western Military District up until her death, was found dead on Wednesday, February 15 after allegedly falling 160 feet out of a high-rise building window in St. Petersburg.

Putin’s 58-year-old finance official was believed to be a “key figure” in funding the Russian leader’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

Some sources suggested her mysterious death was a result of Putin’s ongoing failure to take the neighboring nation one full year into the conflict.

It has also since been revealed that Yankina left a cache of documents on the high-rise balcony before plunging at least 13 stories to her death last week, although what those documents pertained to has not been revealed.

