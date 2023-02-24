Michael Jackson's 'Addiction To Painkillers' To Blame For Lisa Marie Presley Divorce: 'It Took Over His Life'

In the wake of Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12 at the age of 54 following cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, CA, home, the family of her late ex-husband, Michael Jackson, released a statement in her honor.

"We are saddened by the sudden tragic loss of Michael's former wife, Lisa Marie Presley," Jackson's estate said. "Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed and was comforted by Lisa Marie's generous love, concern, and care during their times together."