Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Reba McEntire
Exclusive

Reba McEntire's Beauty Bill Exposed: Country Queen, 67, Spends $100k Per Year To Look Red Carpet Ready — Sources

reba mcentire plastic surgery beauty bill
Source: Mega
By:

Feb. 23 2023, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Reba McEntire is one of the most beloved country stars in the biz — but sources say it takes a small army and a vast fortune to make her believe it. RadarOnline.com has learned the songbird's beauty bill soars past $100k each year to keep the 67-year-old looking and feeling like she's worth the red-carpet treatment everyone lavishes on her, sources spilled.

Article continues below advertisement
reba mcentire plastic surgery beauty bill
Source: Mega

"She has a beauty ritual that would rival even Kim Kardashian's and is proud of the fact she looks decades younger than her actual age," dished an insider.

"She owes it to weekly facials, body wraps, hot saunas, and other spa treatments. Reba buys the best cleansers and moisturizers and serums money can buy, including spending thousands a month on skincare products."

Article continues below advertisement
reba mcentire plastic surgery beauty bill
Source: Mega

Insiders offered a partial list of Reba's regimen, including sunscreen, fish oils, and other supplements, and the priciest salon haircare products.

"She has stylists on the payroll to keep her hair thick and silky," said a spy.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite all of her crazy beauty regimens, there's one thing Reba won't do: Botox — at least, for now.

"Reba swears she'll never do Botox, but she doesn't put down plastic surgery and she looks like she's had nip-tucks to stave off lines, wrinkles, and sags."

MORE ON:
Reba McEntire
reba mcentire plastic surgery beauty bill
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

The Fancy singer, who has been dating actor Rex Linn, 66, for over three years, previously shared a glimpse of her beauty and exercise habits.

"I do my little routine of stretching, sit-ups, push-ups, and planks every morning," the three-time Grammy winner spilled.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

reba mcentire plastic surgery beauty bill
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

However, RadarOnline.com has learned her routine goes way beyond that — but it's not like she doesn't have the money, with sources saying her light workout is just the tip of the iceberg.

"It costs her quite a bit, but she can afford it — she's worth $95 million!" snitched the spy.

Despite spending thousands on maintenance per year, Reba isn't scared of growing older.

"I feel 35, maybe 40," the country cougar shared in 2019. "Used to be 60 years and one foot was in the grave. Now, maybe 85 is one foot, maybe 95."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.