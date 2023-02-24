Reba McEntire's Beauty Bill Exposed: Country Queen, 67, Spends $100k Per Year To Look Red Carpet Ready — Sources
Reba McEntire is one of the most beloved country stars in the biz — but sources say it takes a small army and a vast fortune to make her believe it. RadarOnline.com has learned the songbird's beauty bill soars past $100k each year to keep the 67-year-old looking and feeling like she's worth the red-carpet treatment everyone lavishes on her, sources spilled.
"She has a beauty ritual that would rival even Kim Kardashian's and is proud of the fact she looks decades younger than her actual age," dished an insider.
"She owes it to weekly facials, body wraps, hot saunas, and other spa treatments. Reba buys the best cleansers and moisturizers and serums money can buy, including spending thousands a month on skincare products."
Insiders offered a partial list of Reba's regimen, including sunscreen, fish oils, and other supplements, and the priciest salon haircare products.
"She has stylists on the payroll to keep her hair thick and silky," said a spy.
Despite all of her crazy beauty regimens, there's one thing Reba won't do: Botox — at least, for now.
"Reba swears she'll never do Botox, but she doesn't put down plastic surgery and she looks like she's had nip-tucks to stave off lines, wrinkles, and sags."
The Fancy singer, who has been dating actor Rex Linn, 66, for over three years, previously shared a glimpse of her beauty and exercise habits.
"I do my little routine of stretching, sit-ups, push-ups, and planks every morning," the three-time Grammy winner spilled.
However, RadarOnline.com has learned her routine goes way beyond that — but it's not like she doesn't have the money, with sources saying her light workout is just the tip of the iceberg.
"It costs her quite a bit, but she can afford it — she's worth $95 million!" snitched the spy.
Despite spending thousands on maintenance per year, Reba isn't scared of growing older.
"I feel 35, maybe 40," the country cougar shared in 2019. "Used to be 60 years and one foot was in the grave. Now, maybe 85 is one foot, maybe 95."