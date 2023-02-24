Man-Hungry Martha Stewart Bribing Potential Suitors With Her $15 Chardonnay
Martha Stewart is so desperate to find a man she's been trying to bribe some choice prospects with wine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 81-year-old domestic diva recently revealed she sent out bottles of her own branded wine, Martha's Lighter Chard, to "ALL the significant males in my Rolodex!" in a bid to hook a keeper.
"Desperate times require desperate measures!" declared an insider. "It's no secret Martha likes a glass of wine or three to relax at the end of a long day, but she's usually alone when she does it.
"So she gifted all the men she knows with cases of her signature wine with hopes they'll get the hint and share it with her and help end her loneliness."
Martha's love life hasn't been cooking with any heat for more than a decade. Following her 1990 divorce from her hubby Andrew Stewart, Martha forged a long-term relationship with billionaire business mogul Charles Simonyi.
They even got engaged, but the romance ended in heartbreak in 2008 when he ran off with a Swedish model who was 40 years younger than Martha.
She hasn't had a steady stud in all the years since.
Last July, Martha admitted having "two mad crushes," but the men of her dreams were both wed to her friends, and she wasn't hot-to-trot enough to bust up a marriage.
"I've had the opportunity to be a homewrecker, and I have not taken anybody up on it," she nobly proclaimed. Gifting baskets of her special sauce to more eligible males isn't the first time the aging lifestyle guru has resorted to unusual efforts to fill her dance card.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Martha posted sexy selfies on social media, and insiders dished she later resorted to asking her pal and former TV co-host Snoop Dogg to fix her up.
"Snoop and Martha hardly run in the same circles, so that didn't really work out," the source said. "Now, she's looking at other possibilities and hopes the bottle of wine will grease the griddle."