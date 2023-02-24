Adele's Friends Fear Fun-Loving Singer Is Partying 'Too Much' As She Hopes To Expand Her Family With Sports Agent BF Rich Paul

"I legitimately was so drunk. Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn't even really know what the categories were at this point," Lizzo dished during a follow-up appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, keeping real about their antics.

She spilled all about drinking tequila from her flask that night, revealing she had brought Sauvignon Blanc for Adele in another flask, and "then I drank hers," the Truth Hurts hitmaker confessed.

Lizzo candidly shared, "We were like, 'Wait, did they do the best new artist?' We didn't even know and then when it was time and they would call our names, we would just be like, 'Smile, smile.'"