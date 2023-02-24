Adele's Friends Fear Fun-Loving Singer Is Partying 'Too Much' As She Hopes To Expand Her Family With Sports Agent BF Rich Paul
"Party-hearty" Adele has been living it up so much lately that friends wonder if it's time to slow down amid the singer's hopes to expand her family, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The Easy On Me songstress has been enjoying the fruits of her labors and made sure to have the time of her life at the Grammy Awards on February 5 alongside fellow superstar Lizzo, who boasted of their wild night at the lavish affair held in Los Angeles.
"I legitimately was so drunk. Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn't even really know what the categories were at this point," Lizzo dished during a follow-up appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, keeping real about their antics.
She spilled all about drinking tequila from her flask that night, revealing she had brought Sauvignon Blanc for Adele in another flask, and "then I drank hers," the Truth Hurts hitmaker confessed.
Lizzo candidly shared, "We were like, 'Wait, did they do the best new artist?' We didn't even know and then when it was time and they would call our names, we would just be like, 'Smile, smile.'"
Friends are loving to see Adele so happy, yet they worry about how she will maintain the balance with everything that is on her plate. "It's nice for her to cut loose occasionally, but Adele doesn't do anything by halves," said a source.
It appears the I Drink Wine hitmaker and boyfriend Rich Paul, who went public with their romance in 2021, are still going very strong two years into their red-hot romance.
The lovebirds were spotted at the 2023 Super Bowl together, enjoying the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
"It's a real U-turn from six months ago, when [Adele] was vowing to be ultra-healthy while they tried to get pregnant as soon as possible," dished the source. Now it seems the couple's baby-making plans "are either off the table or the rules are being relaxed. But either way, she could do with easing up a bit."
Adele currently has one son, Angelo Adkins, shared with ex-husband Simon Konecki, whom she was married to from 2018 to 2021.
"I want a baby next year," she cheekily shared on The Graham Norton Show while explaining why she did her Las Vegas residency in 2022 instead of 2023.
"I have plans next year! I have plans," Adele doubled down. "Imagine if I have to cancel the shows because I'm having a baby."