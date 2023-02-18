Adele And Ed Sheeran Pass On Performing At King Charles' Coronation Concert Amid Prince Harry Drama
The Royal Family took a serious blow to their morale after both Adele and Ed Sheeran passed on a chance at performing at King Charles' Coronation concert.
The returned invitation comes after serious questions as to whether or not Prince Harry and his family will even show up on his father's big day.
Both of the Grammy Award winning artists were asked to perform at the ceremony on May 7th, but had to turn down the offer due to schedule conflicts.
Many in the U.K. appeared to view this as a serious sign of disrespect towards the newly crowned monarch, with an insider involved with the project saying, "The King has suggested a number of people he would like to perform and Adele and Ed were on that list. He was very keen that they were part of the concert."
"There is a team set up to get the talent signed up so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment," the source continued. "They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It's such a shame."
Sheeran's camp cited a show he's set to perform in Texas the night before being why he couldn't fly out to London in time for the ceremony. Adele, however, has nothing scheduled after March 25 when her residency in Vegas comes to an end.
Harry Styles is still listed as a maybe for the Coronation, meanwhile Lionel Richie and the Spice Girls are close to closing the deal. Although, organizers have yet to confirm whether or not Victoria Beckham would appear.
- 'At Least You Know I'm Singing Live': Adele FORGETS The Lyrics To Her Award-Winning Song At Las Vegas Residency Before Grammys
- Adele & Boyfriend Rich Paul ‘In A Good Place’ After Rough Patch As Singer Pushes For Vegas Wedding: Sources
- Adele Pushing Boyfriend Rich Paul For Quickie Vegas Wedding, Tired Of Waiting: Sources
Another 'maybe' on the list of attendees include Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle and their two kids Archie Harrison and Lilibet 'Lili' Diana.
The drama between Harry and the rest of the royal family has been festering for years with only the recent passing of the prince's grandmother leading him to return to Buckingham Palace.
Harry is reportedly demanding a meeting with King Charles before he decides whether or not he will attend his father's coronation, a demand that allegedly stirred the pot of several family members including Harry's brother, Prince William.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.