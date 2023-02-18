CNN To Launch New Primetime Show To Compete With Fox News' Late-Night Hit 'Gutfeld!'

CNN has struggled to catch up to Fox News ' ratings during the primetime block of 8PM to 10 PM, and with the recent numbers of the right-wing cable network's late-night show Gutfeld! blowing them out of the water, the network is planning to launch their own late-night show, " CNN Primetime ."

It is still unknown whether executives view CNN Primetime as either an experiment or a new and permanent addition to the network’s current line-up, but they are believed to be hoping it'll be the draw the network's been desperately needing.

No anchors have been announced for the program with the show said to be less reliant on a single name attached, and more focused on great storytelling.

The change up in programming comes after the head of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, announced that the company's various news and entertainment branches would undergo some serious restructuring.