CNN To Launch New Primetime Show To Compete With Fox News' Late-Night Hit 'Gutfeld!'
CNN has struggled to catch up to Fox News' ratings during the primetime block of 8PM to 10 PM, and with the recent numbers of the right-wing cable network's late-night show Gutfeld! blowing them out of the water, the network is planning to launch their own late-night show, "CNN Primetime."
It is still unknown whether executives view CNN Primetime as either an experiment or a new and permanent addition to the network’s current line-up, but they are believed to be hoping it'll be the draw the network's been desperately needing.
No anchors have been announced for the program with the show said to be less reliant on a single name attached, and more focused on great storytelling.
The change up in programming comes after the head of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, announced that the company's various news and entertainment branches would undergo some serious restructuring.
There hasn't been a hit show for CNN in the timeslot since the network fired Chris Cuomo in 2021. The news host was removed after he allegedly assisted his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, when he was fighting against claims of sexual harassment.
Several other high-profile names at CNN have taken a crack at the primetime spot including a show with Jake Tapper that featured an opening monologue followed by several interviews revolving around current issues.
They also tried their hand at a duo anchor show with Laura Coates and Alisyn Camerota from 10 PM to midnight where they would sit with a panel of guest to talk about the issues of the day.
Fox News' stranglehold on the timeslot is presently due to The Five host Greg Gutfeld's latest self-titled talk show Gutfeld! The comedy show is structured similarly to that of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late-Night Show with Stephen Colbert, but with a conservative twist.
Many critics of the show have been quick to call the show's brand of comedy "unfunny," but the ratings make it one of the highest cable news programs, generating over 5 million combined viewers every week.
