Hunter Biden Spotting Grinning With Wife In Malibu As Nicola Peltz Text Scandal Heats Up
President Joe Biden's troubled son, Hunter Biden, was seen smiling while shopping with his wife, Melissa Cohen, in Malibu on Friday, February 17, after texts between the First Son and his cousin discussing potential celebrity partners surfaced.
Biden was snapped entering a black SUV escorted by Secret Service members after doing some afternoon shopping with his wife. The 53-year-old sported a grey button-up shirt and jeans and a dark-lensed pair of sunglasses.
The couple — who tied the knot in 2019 — didn't appear to be showing any signs of discomfort after the messages between Biden and his cousin chatting about possibly hooking up with Brooklyn Beckham's 28-year-old wife Nicola Peltz hit headlines.
On Friday, February 17, the 2019 texts revealed Biden's cousin Caroline plotting to set him up with a young woman to help him get over his brother's widow and former lover, Hallie.
The two cousins discussed Peltz, 26-year-old model Bella Hadid, 25-year-old actress Bella Thorne, and even the 57-year-old daughter of children's author Roald Dahl as potential matches for the troubled first son.
A source close to the Peltz family says that she has never met or even spoken with the president's son.
The texts are the latest to be released from the investigation into Biden's laptops recovered by the U.S. government.
Political rivals to Biden's father have been combing through the contents of the laptops seeing if there are any connection between President Biden and his son's international business dealings.
- Hunter Biden BEGGED His Cousin To Set Him Up With Nicola Peltz To Help Him 'Break Free' From Sister-In-Law & Lover Hallie Biden
- House Republicans Call For Investigation Into Secret Service Over 'Bizarre' Actions That 'Aided' Hunter Biden
- Hunter Biden’s Marriage To Second Wife Melissa Cohen ‘In Crisis’ As Couple Has Become ‘Virtual Prisoners’ In Their Home Amid Laptop Scandal
Most of what has come out includes the first son's history of drug and alcohol abuse, with countless images and videos making the rounds online.
Radar also learned the Secret Service and the FBI had been roped into the drama revolving around Biden after a text exchange seemingly revealed the agencies "got involved" with a police probe into an incident with a gun that was left near a mall in Delaware by Biden's at-the-time partner.
Biden credits his current wife for "saving" his life in his memoir, Beautiful Things. In the tell-all tome, he explained how Cohen once took his phone, computer, car keys and wallet away from him to help him battle his drug addiction.
The two now live together in Malibu and share a son, Joseph Robinette 'Beau' Biden IV, who turns three next month.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.