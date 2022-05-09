Adele Reunites With Boyfriend Rich Paul In Napa After He Failed To Spend Birthday With Her, Still Dating Despite Breakup Rumors

Adele turned 34 years old last week. Instead of treating her like a queen, Rich opted to hang out with his famous clients, including LeBron James, in Miami. The high-profile sports agent spent Adele's birthday rubbing shoulders with athletes and big-wigs at the American Express Presents Carbone Beach event on Thursday night ahead of the first-ever F1 Grand Prix.

Adele's absence left many fans wondering if the couple had called it quits for good.