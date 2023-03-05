Meghan Markle And Prince Harry FINALLY Receive Invitations To Attend King Charles III's Coronation

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed they received an emailed invitation to attend King Charles III 's May coronation ceremony, however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to reveal publicly whether or not they plan to attend.

This comes after months of serious debate as to whether or not Buckingham Palace were going to turn their noses to the King's second son after he released a tell-all memoir that didn't paint the royal family in the kindest light.

Harry recently spoke about his father's celebration with ITV's Tom Bradby, sharing there was "a lot that can happen between now and then."

"The door is always open," he continued, referring to his desire to mend their rocky relationship. "The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."