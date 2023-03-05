Meghan Markle And Prince Harry FINALLY Receive Invitations To Attend King Charles III's Coronation
The ball is now in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's court.
A spokesperson for the couple confirmed they received an emailed invitation to attend King Charles III's May coronation ceremony, however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to reveal publicly whether or not they plan to attend.
This comes after months of serious debate as to whether or not Buckingham Palace were going to turn their noses to the King's second son after he released a tell-all memoir that didn't paint the royal family in the kindest light.
Harry recently spoke about his father's celebration with ITV's Tom Bradby, sharing there was "a lot that can happen between now and then."
"The door is always open," he continued, referring to his desire to mend their rocky relationship. "The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."
The King has also reportedly been eager to "calm down" the tensions between his son and the rest of the family. His eldest son, Prince William, is believed to be especially angry with how his brother chose to depict their family in the tell-all tome, as well as in interviews and in his Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
These tensions were escalated after the royal couple were asked to leave their U.K. home earlier this week.
A spokesperson for the family's Archewell Foundation told PEOPLE that the "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," seemingly without warning.
Despite butting heads in the past, the family has still been able to reunite from time to time — particularly following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Despite debate on whether or not the Duke of Sussex would attend the Queen's funeral, Harry stood beside his father and brother at the solemn event.
