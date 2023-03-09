First Lady Under Fire: Jill Biden Accused Of 'Erasing Women' After Honoring Transgender With Female-Focused Award

Rueda was praised for overcoming adversity and challenges, having been "kicked out of classrooms, barred from sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence and rejected by her family, but in the face of these challenges, she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQI+ community in Argentina."

She became the first openly transgender lawmaker in Argentina to hold a senior political position and climbed up the ladder to become the Special Representative on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Although many Twitter users praised the choice of awarding Rueda's accomplishments, others were upset and claimed it took away an opportunity from another woman.