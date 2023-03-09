First Lady Under Fire: Jill Biden Accused Of 'Erasing Women' After Honoring Transgender With Female-Focused Award
Jill Biden was proud to present the "Women of Courage" award to 11 women in the White House on International Women's Day but has since faced immense backlash after honoring a transgender politician from Argentina, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The First Lady and Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted the event on Wednesday, which spotlighted Alba Rueda among other celebrated recipients making a difference.
Rueda was praised for overcoming adversity and challenges, having been "kicked out of classrooms, barred from sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence and rejected by her family, but in the face of these challenges, she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQI+ community in Argentina."
She became the first openly transgender lawmaker in Argentina to hold a senior political position and climbed up the ladder to become the Special Representative on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Although many Twitter users praised the choice of awarding Rueda's accomplishments, others were upset and claimed it took away an opportunity from another woman.
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was among the outspoken critics, tweeting, "It's International Women's Day — a good time to remember that the Democrats can't even tell you what a woman is."
Radio host Dana Loesch, a former spokesperson for the National Rifle Association, was another who sounded off, writing: "Nice of FLOTUS to encourage the diminishment of women on 'international women's day.' Erasing women is abusive."
Other users said it was an outrage that a person born a biological male was celebrated on a day carved out for women.
Politician Karoline Leavitt, the Republican nominee for the House in New Hampshire, also tweeted, "Why are the Democrats working overtime to push the trans agenda?"
Rueda made TIME Magazine's TIME 100 list last year and was applauded in the East Room of the White House alongside recipients who hailed from all over the world: Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Poland, and Ukraine.
Amid the uproar, there were plenty of people who defended Rueda receiving the honor.
One of whom wrote, "That transgender woman who received that award, is way braver than you, man — for all she's been through. Find out about her. Really. Be happy, dude — let others just BE!"