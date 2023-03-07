Jill Biden Defends Embattled Stepson Hunter, Says Tax Probe Won't Impact Joe's 2024 Bid
First Lady Jill Biden said she won't turn her back on embattled stepson Hunter as his allegedly corrupt business dealings have taken center stage, RadarOnline.com can report.
As we previously reported, federal agents gathered what they believe is sufficient evidence to charge him with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase.
More than a dozen whistleblowers have also come forward to claim Hunter was involved in "potentially criminal" activity, Republican Senator Charles Grassley said during a hearing as the allegations against the president's son continue to stack up.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said last week that he won't get involved with the investigation into Hunter's taxes, assuring that he has left the matter in the hands of U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the top federal prosecutor in Delaware.
Jill addressed the ongoing probe involving Hunter while chatting with CNN White House correspondent Arlette Saenz, who was keen to ask about the matter.
"I want to turn to another issue that has come up amongst Republicans a lot and your son Hunter has really been a target for Republicans over the years and likely will be in the years to come," Saenz said, asking how the family deals with that "intense focus" and public scrutiny amid rumors that President Biden will be seeking a second term.
"We deal with it by just, I guess, have a different perspective," said Jill, adding, "I love Hunter and I'll support him in anyway I can and that's how I look at things."
Hunter has been at the center of controversy since October 2020 with the discovery of his abandoned laptop, which was left behind at a Delaware computer shop and chock-full of shocking content including his drug use and raunchy sexual dalliances.
Since then, RadarOnline.com reported that lawyers not only admitted the computer belonged to the first son, but they also called for investigations into those who shared the personal information found on the abandoned laptop with the media.
Jill said the probe involving Hunter won't impact Joe's decision to return to the oval office in 2024 while many are waiting for him to formally announce his reelection campaign.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Jill has "always been totally protective" of her husband "since the earliest days of his presidency," according to one well-placed political source, who alleged that she has taken more of a commanding role as of late.
Insiders said that Jill has been quietly "running the show" and she has been "stepping up" whenever her assistance is needed.