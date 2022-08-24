FBI Whistleblower Accuses Bureau Of Misconduct Over Handling Of Hunter Biden's Laptop As Scandal-Plagued First Son Remains Under Federal Investigation

"Recently, my office heard from individuals with knowledge of the FBI's apparent corruption," his letter stated, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

After the FBI obtained the aforementioned laptop from the Wilmington, Delaware, computer shop, whistleblowers claimed that local bureau leadership urged employees not to "look at that Hunter Biden laptop."

They apparently said the FBI is "not going to change the outcome of the election again," claiming they didn't even take a deep dive into the hard drive until after the votes were cast — "potentially a year after the FBI obtained the laptop in December 2019."