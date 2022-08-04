Another Laptop Leak! Hunter Biden Involved In Project To Export Grain From Ukraine To China
Hunter Biden was reportedly involved in a 2018 deal to export grain out of Ukraine and into China, Radar has learned.
The shocking project was revealed on Wednesday, and is just the latest piece of information leaked from Hunter’s abandoned laptop that potentially implicates the First Son in shady overseas business dealings between foreign nations.
According to The Post, President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son’s signature was among the signatures found on a July 27, 2018 resolution document pertaining to a project titled “Sino Ukraine Silk Road Grain Port.”
The project was seemingly put together by Burisma Holdings Limited, a Ukrainian holding company “for a group of energy exploration and production companies” that allegedly have deep ties to President Biden’s son.
Besides Hunter, the document showed that seven other Burisma board members “signed off” on authorizing the company’s adviser, Vadym Pozharskyi, to “represent with all Chinese Potential Shareholders for development, negotiation, and contracting issues as well as operation management of the project ‘Sino Ukraine Silk Road Grain Port’.”
This leak could not have come at a worse time for President Biden, because just last month the president slammed China and accused the foreign nation of “stockpiling” grain despite the current global food crisis created as a result of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s involvement in the “Sino Ukraine Silk Road Grain Port” project is just the latest overseas business deal the First Son was allegedly involved in.
In June, both Hunter and President Biden came under fire after a leaked voicemail showed that – despite his objections otherwise – the president knew of his son’s previous business dealings with a Chinese oil company called CEFC.
The recent leak also comes at a time when the ongoing federal probe into Hunter’s taxes, finances and overseas business deals has reportedly hit a “critical phase” – although one former Dept. of Justice official believes Hunter will take a “generous” plea deal to end the investigation.
“We're not hearing the word 'conspiracy' and we are hearing and seeing an awful lot of drug addiction vignettes, so I think the 'critical phase' could be more about reaching a plea agreement designed to end the entire inquiry rather than seeing a fully investigated 'pay-to-play' scheme,” ex-DOJ official Jim Trusty said in July.
According to Trusty, Hunter will likely admit to minor tax and gun charges – which came as a result of the RadarOnline.com breaking story in June – in an effort to end the federal investigation into the more serious allegations against him.