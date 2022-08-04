Man Who Infiltrated Jill Biden's Security Detail Pleads Guilty To Charges After Impersonating Federal Agent, DOJ Reveals

The man who pretended to be a federal agent in an effort to obtain nearly $1 million worth of Washington, D.C. real estate pleaded guilty this week to a slew of charges, Radar has confirmed.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 40-year-old Arian Taherzadeh and 36-year-old Haider Sher-Ali were arrested in April after it was revealed they infiltrated the Secret Service detail of First Lady Jill Biden under the guise of Homeland Security agents.